ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Foxes. Navy has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while Marist has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 27th among Division I teams. The Marist offense has averaged 57.8 points through five games (ranked 247th, nationally).
