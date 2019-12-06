BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Navy. Marist is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Navy lost 60-45 on the road against Bryant on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has averaged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds while Cam Davis has put up 14.9 points. For the Red Foxes, Michael Cubbage has averaged 11 points and 5.2 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 10.6 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 45.5 percent of his foul shots this season.