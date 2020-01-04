FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Red Foxes scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 12.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 56.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last five road games, scoring 53.2 points, while allowing 67.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Foxes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. St. Peter’s has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Marist has assists on 28 of 62 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.

