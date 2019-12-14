Moses Flowers, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup led the Hawks, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Alex Morales had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (2-6). Chase Freeman added 11 points. Nigel Jackson had 10 points.

Curtis Cobb III, who led the Seahawks in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Hartford plays Cornell at home next Sunday. Wagner takes on La Salle on the road on Wednesday.

