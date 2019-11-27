SAVVY SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Theo John have combined to account for 74 percent of all Golden Eagles scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McEwen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Marquette has 35 assists on 59 field goals (59.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Davidson has assists on 44 of 92 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36 percent, the 19th-lowest mark in Division I. Davidson has allowed opponents to shoot 47.9 percent through five games (ranking the Wildcats 315th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD