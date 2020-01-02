FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 8-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 9-0 when the team records at least four steals and 1-2 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 60.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Villanova has allowed opponents to shoot 44.6 percent through 12 games (ranking the Wildcats 269th).

