WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-0 when it scores at least 74.
STREAK STATS: Georgetown has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 68.5.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 79 points per game.
