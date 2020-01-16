SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 71 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 109 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 43.1 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 39 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.9 percent of his foul shots this season.