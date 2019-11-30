SENIOR STUDS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Theo John have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has accounted for 47 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. Howard has 27 field goals and seven assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Both Maryland and Marquette are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Terrapins are ranked fifth in Division I and have averaged 27.3 free throws while the Golden Eagles are ranked seventh and have attempted 26.5 per game, including 32.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD