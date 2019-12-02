SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Grant Golden have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has directly created 53 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Hampton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100 points while giving up 55.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spiders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 32 assists on 73 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 80.9 points per game.

