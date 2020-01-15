PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Marshall, Wesley Harris, Michael Littlejohn, Jy’lan Washington and Shakem Johnson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Tennessee State’s scoring this season. For Morehead State, Thomas, Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson have scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 78 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.9 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Thomas has directly created 43 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. Thomas has 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Tigers are 1-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Morehead State’s Walker has attempted 103 3-pointers and connected on 28.2 percent of them, and is 6 of 18 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

