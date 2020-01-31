LEADING THE CHARGE: The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey has averaged 15.6 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while West has recorded 14.4 points and 2.2 steals per game. The Owls have been led by Cornelius Taylor and Richardson Maitre, who are averaging 12.4 and nine points, respectively.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 23.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thundering Herd. Florida Atlantic has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three outings while Marshall has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 74.4 possessions per game.

