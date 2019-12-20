STEPPING UP: Martin is putting up 18.5 points and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Sun Devils. Complementing Martin is Romello White, who is maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Zegarowski, who is averaging 19.5 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sun Devils are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bluejays are 8-0 when converting on at least 65 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.2 points while giving up 61.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 74.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Sun Devils have raised that total to 75.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

