SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors. Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Martin has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sun Devils have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Arizona State has an assist on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Mary’s has assists on 27 of 68 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have averaged 23.2 free throws per game this season and 29.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD