Romello White added 15 points, while Rob Edwards had 13 and Jaelen House 11. The Sun Devils shot 60 percent (18-for-30) in the second half and 28-for-61 for the game.

LJ Figueroa led the Red Storm (4-2) with 17 points and Julian Champagnie added 15. St. John’s shot just 31 percent (9-for-29) in the second half and committed 12 of 16 turnovers after halftime.

Trailing 42-33 with 16:18 to play, Martin scored 13 straight points to fuel the Sun Devils’ 20-6 run in just under four minutes that resulted in a 53-48 lead.

A first half of extreme runs ended with St. John’s leading 40-31. Figueroa led with 13 points for the Red Storm, which opened the game with a 15-2 run in just over five minutes.

Arizona recovered from a 0-for-6 start from the field by making 6 of 8, tying it, 16-16, on House’s 3-pointer at 10:22.

However, the Sun Devils shot just 32.1 percent in the first half, making 4 of 17 in the final 10 minutes. Romello White had a team-high eight points at the break.

St. John’s was 15 of 36 on field goals and finished the half on a 13-4 run.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Connecticut trip are the Red Storm’s only road games until late December as they open the season with 10 of 12 at home.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have just started a four-game road trip, with t stops at Princeton and South Florida after the tournament.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Wraps up the tournament with UMass in the consolation game on Sunday.

Arizona State: Advances to play No. 7 Virginia in the championship game on Sunday.

