Maryland called timeout and Owusu scored with a few seconds left. The Dukes had one last chance, but Kamiah Smalls halfcourt shot rimmed out at the buzzer. Owusu finished with 14 points for Maryland (2-1).

Freshman Kiki Jefferson had 16 to lead James Madison (2-1) while Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Smalls finished with 14 in a balanced effort the Dukes.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps avoided a two-game losing streak thanks to the 19-point comeback and made 6 of their final 7 shot attempts during the decisive rally.

James Madison: The Dukes went the final 4:40 without a field goal after leading by double digits the majority of the game. JMU was seeking a quality non-conference victory after it was one of the final four teams left out of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Maryland returns home to face Delaware, another team from the CAA, on Sunday.

The Dukes remain at home and face their second Big East opponent of the season, St. John’s, on Sunday.

