Joe Pridgen scored 16 points for Holy Cross (1-8). Austin Butler added nine points and 13 rebounds. The Crusaders finished with 19 turnovers.
The Toreros took the lead for good with 7:15 to play in the first half and built a 37-26 halftime advantage. The Crusaders pulled to 40-30 but didn’t get closer. Hartfield’s dunk made it 57-38 with 9:38 remaining.
San Diego plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross takes on Massachusetts-Boston at home on Tuesday.
