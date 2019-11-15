Joe Mooney hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Aggies (2-2). Matt Neufeld added 14 points, while Caleb Fuller scored 10.
UC Davis outshot Arkansas State from the floor 51% to 48%, but the Red Wolves took eight more free throws than the Aggies and made seven of them.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.