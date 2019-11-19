The Eagles finished 37-of-64 shooting (57.8%) which included 12-of-29 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.
Ethan Stair scored a career-high 28 points with six 3s for Mercer. Cummings and Djordje Dimitrijevic each scored 16, Maciej Bender added 14 and James Glisson III 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD