McDonald ended a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left before halftime to knot the score at 7.

The game remained tied until Davis picked off Oblad with 1:33 left in the third quarter for a 14-7 Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) lead. McDonald wrapped up the victory with a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

McDonald completed 20 of 26 passes for 211 yards. He ran for 43 yards on 11 carries.

Oblad connected on only 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with two picks for the Rebels (2-8, 0-6).

