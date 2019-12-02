The Wildcats entered ranked second in the nation in scoring defense at 45.6 points per game.
Adriana Zelaya and Semaj Smith each scored 15 points for Arizona. McDonald, who ranks ninth in the nation with 21.3 points, scored 10 points in 11 first-half minutes and nine points in the fourth quarter.
Akilah Jennings scored 10 points for Monmouth (1-5). Jen Louro, who scored a career-high 24 points in Monmouth’s lone win against Purdue-Fort Wayne last Saturday, was held to three points on 1-of-8 shooting against Arizona.
