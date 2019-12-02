TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 19 points, Cate Reese had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 20 Arizona used a 27-3 second quarter to beat Monmouth 86-34 on Monday night for its eighth straight win.

Arizona led by just four points at the end of the first quarter until opening the second on an 8-0 run for a double-digit lead. The Wildcats extended it to 41-13 by halftime after scoring the final 19 points. Monmouth was 1 of 11 from the field in the frame and finished 12 of 52 for 23.5%.