McDonald had 22 points by halftime when the Wildcats (4-0) took a 38-19 lead. Texas cut the lead by four after three periods, but McDonald scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as Arizona cruised to the finish.

Cate Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent and scored 23 points off 21 Texas turnovers.

Joyner Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Charli Collier added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (1-2). Both have recorded double-doubles in all Texas’ games this season.

McDonald set Arizona’s single-season scoring record last season and is the nation’s top returning scorer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD