Baxter-Bell blocked a Cam Davis layup with :26 left
Darius McGhee had 13 points to lead Liberty and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points for the Flames, who earned their fifth straight win to start the season. Cuffee added 10 points and Scottie James had nine rebounds.
Davis had 16 points for the Midshipmen (2-2). Greg Summers added 10 points and nine rebounds. John Carter Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Liberty takes on Morgan State on Friday. Navy faces Lipscomb at home on Friday.
