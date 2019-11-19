LYNCHBURG, Va. — Myo Baxter-Bell knocked down four free throws and blocked a shot in the final minute to allow Liberty to hold off Navy, 55-48 on Tuesday night.

The Midshipmen trailed by just three, 47-44 with less than two minutes left. Baxter-Bell pulled down a defensive rebound with :59 remaining and, after drawing a foul seconds later, drained two shots from the line. Elijah Cuffee stole the inbounds pass and added two more free throws with :41 left to make it 51-44.