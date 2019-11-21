Storm Ruiz made a career-long 54-yard field goal midway through the first quarter and three plays later Gary Sampson recovered a fumble at the Northwestern State 13 to set up Hutchings’ touchdown run before Ruiz added a 41-yarder to make it 13-0 going into the second quarter. McGowen scored on a 20-yard run and, on the first play from scrimmage after the Lumberjacks (2-9, 2-6 Southland Conference) recovered an onside kick, Trae Self hit Gipson in stride for a 55-yard TD to make it 27-0 with 10:39 left in the first half.