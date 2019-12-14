Simon Wright, who had 13 points, Zac Ervin, who had 11 and Kris Wooten, who had nine points, five rebounds and five assists, all had three triples. Hunter Woods had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Phoenix led 50-28 at halftime, making 12 3-pointers and shooting 63%.

Damon McDowell had 18 points for the Battling Bishops. A.J. Frye added 15 points. Tim Pettiford had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD