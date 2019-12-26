SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. McKay, David DiLeo, Rob Montgomery and Dallas Morgan have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Proctor has connected on 27.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Chippewas are 0-5 when they score 79 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 79 points. The Boilermakers are 0-5 when allowing 63 or more points and 7-0 when holding opponents below 63.

TWO STREAKS: Central Michigan has dropped its last five road games, scoring 68.4 points and allowing 83.4 points during those contests. Purdue has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 45.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 87.9 points per game, the third-highest figure in Division I. Purdue has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 225th nationally.

