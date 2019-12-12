SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. McKay, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and David DiLeo have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 50 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Chippewas are 1-3 when they record more than 12 turnovers. Texas has created 15.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 17 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Texas has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.2 points while giving up 56.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 90 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Texas has only averaged 67.1 points per game, which ranks 216th nationally.

