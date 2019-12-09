SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors. McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 26.9 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Davidson has an assist on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Coppin State has assists on 40 of 91 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Davidson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 295th, nationally).

