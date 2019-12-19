SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Miami’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 68 percent of all Coppin State scoring, including 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 28.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has scored 80.7 points per game and allowed 62 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Canes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Miami has an assist on 34 of 91 field goals (37.4 percent) over its past three contests while Coppin State has assists on 23 of 74 field goals (31.1 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 76.3 possessions per game, the 15th-most in Division I. Miami has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.6 possessions per game (ranked 254th, nationally).

