Thomas had 19 points and eight rebounds for Coppin State. Robinson added 15 points and five boards.
Jimmy Boeheim had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Big Red (1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Thurston McCarty added 10 points. Josh Warren had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Coppin State faces James Madison on the road on Tuesday. Cornell plays Navy on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.