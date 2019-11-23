BALTIMORE — Kamar McKnight had 22 points including a jumper late in regulation that tied the game and sent it into overtime as Coppin State narrowly beat Cornell 68-66 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (2-5) trailed by two in regulation when McKnight made the jumper to tie it up 58-all with 30 seconds remaining, forcing overtime. In the extra period, CSU trailed again with 1:15 left when Koby Thomas made a tip shot and Andrew Robinson followed with a 3-pointer to push the Eagles to a 68-63 lead and they led the rest of the way.