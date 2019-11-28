The Gauchos were 20 of 30 from the field in the first 20 minutes in racing to a 47-35 lead. McLaughlin’s 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run that had UCSB up a dozen just six minutes into the game.

Hauser pulled Portland State within six with under five minutes to go and twice the Vikings got it down to five but the Gauchos came up with clutch baskets and then pulled way.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD