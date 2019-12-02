LAST MEETING: McNeese State scored 91 points and prevailed by 18 over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cowboys offense put up 66 points per contest in those nine contests.

