SLIPPING AT 75: McNeese State is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
FLOOR SPACING: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 114 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 15 for 32 over his last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 11th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 89.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 303rd overall).
