SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mateo Eschelk has had his hand in 50 percent of all Paul Quinn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cowboys offense scored 66 points per contest across those nine games.

