STEPPING UP: Texas’ Matt Coleman III has averaged 15.7 points and 4.2 assists while Jericho Sims has put up 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 16.4 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Dru Kuxhausen has put up 15.6 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Coleman has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: McNeese State is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: McNeese State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Texas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 51.7.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

