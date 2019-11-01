DID YOU KNOW: Memphis held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 76.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense put up 83.1 points per matchup on their way to a 9-6 record against competition outside the American Athletic Conference. South Carolina State went 0-14 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.