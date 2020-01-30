SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
COLD SPELL: UConn has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 66.5 per game.
TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
