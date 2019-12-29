.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Tulane’s Nic Thomas has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 14 for 28 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Green Wave 21st among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 322nd, nationally).

