LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Ethan Stair has averaged 20.3 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Djordje Dimitrijevic is also a top contributor, accounting for 16.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Zach Scott, who is averaging 16.7 points and four rebounds.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.