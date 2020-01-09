SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Catamounts have scored 90 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.9 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 39.4 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Western Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 10th nationally. The Mercer defense has allowed 72.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 215th).

