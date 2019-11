SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mercer’s Ethan Stair has averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds while Djordje Dimitrijevic has put up 17 points and four rebounds. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 11 points while Bryson Lockley has put up eight points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Bears have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.

