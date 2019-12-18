A 3-pointer from David Collins gave USF a 64-62 lead with 1:42 remaining in the second half and he later added two free throws for a four-point lead. Utah State’s Neemias Queta and Bean both scored in the paint to send the game to overtime.

AD

Queta had 18 points and Bean added 12 points for Utah State (11-2). Alphonso Anderson also had 12 points for the Aggies.

AD

Laquincy Rideau had 15 points for the Bulls (6-5). Collins added 15 points and Xavier Castaneda scored 12.

Both teams play in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. Utah State takes on Florida and South Florida faces Florida State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD