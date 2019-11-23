BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — Christian Carter threw two touchdown passes and Jamari Venter ran for one and Merrimack beat Long Island 24-10 on Saturday.

Carter threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Anthony Dandini in the second quarter. The Warriors inherited a short field after a 26-yard punt by Briant DeFelice and took over at the Long Island’s 22-yard line. Corey Resendes kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 1:42 before the end of the first quarter.