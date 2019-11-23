After a scoreless third, early in the fourth, Camden Orth threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Jake Bofshever. DeFelice added a 38-yard field goal to reduce the margin to a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Rodney Samson returned it 73 yards to Long Island’s eight-yard line. Venter ran it in from there.
The Sharks played in only their third home game all season and finished 0-10.
