VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Merrimack’s scoring this season. For Long Island-Brooklyn, Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Julian Batts have combined to account for 65 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Warriors have scored 64.4 points per game and allowed 59.4 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 75.7 points scored and 66.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Merrimack is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Warriors are 7-8 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Merrimack has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 64.6 possessions per game (ranked 338th, nationally).

