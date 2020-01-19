SENIOR STUDS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Red Flash have scored 81.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Merrimack is 0-6 when it allows at least 68 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Merrimack is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Warriors are 6-8 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Merrimack defense has held opponents to just 61.1 points per game, the 24th-lowest in Division I. St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed an average of 72.4 points through 17 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

