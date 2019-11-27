SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Nike Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all RedHawks points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Raiders are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Wright State has 41 assists on 83 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Miami has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 81.4 points per game.

