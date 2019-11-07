LAST TIME: Miami earned a 3-point win over Wright State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Raiders gave up 72.7 points per game while scoring 72.4 per matchup. Miami went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 72.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD