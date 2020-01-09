LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bulls are led by Jayvon Graves and Davonta Jordan. Graves is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jordan is putting up 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The RedHawks have been led by juniors Nike Sibande and Dalonte Brown, who have combined to score 27.3 points per outing.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 36.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The RedHawks are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 1-8 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Bulls are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or worse, and 2-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 79.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 30th among Division I teams. The Miami defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 213th overall).

