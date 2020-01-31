SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Johnson has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 6-0 when they record nine or more steals and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hurricanes are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-9 on the year otherwise.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Miami has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 20 games (ranking the Hurricanes 291st).

