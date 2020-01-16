SENIOR STUDS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Lykes, Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have combined to account for 80 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have given up only 59.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 64.4 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TRENT: Trent Forrest has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seminoles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 22 of 64 field goals (34.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Florida State has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate in the nation. Miami has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 16 games (ranking the Hurricanes 294th among Division I teams).

