PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the RedHawks. Evansville has 50 assists on 90 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three contests while Miami has assists on 24 of 68 field goals (35.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game. The Purple Aces have averaged 82.6 points per game over their last five games.
