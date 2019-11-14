BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Miami in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M fell 74-52 at UAB on Monday. Miami is coming off an 84-80 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Miami’s Nike Sibande has averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 15.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Cameron Alford has averaged 14 points while TJ Parham has put up 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.NIFTY NIKE: Sibande has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.